Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

