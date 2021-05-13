Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 57,765 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -464.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

