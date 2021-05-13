megaBONK (MBONK) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $895,953.00 and approximately $6,063.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.