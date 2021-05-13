Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEGGF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

