MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.17 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock valued at $380,470 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

