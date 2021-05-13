Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

