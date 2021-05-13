Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,197 shares of company stock worth $3,634,078. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $105.83 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.