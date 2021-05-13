Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,167 shares of company stock worth $9,594,601. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 6,355.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.