Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report sales of $118.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.67 million to $119.38 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $103.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $524.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,351,067 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Brookside Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.