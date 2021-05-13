Metal (MTL) Price Tops $3.18 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00006504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $208.37 million and $23.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00085750 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00081278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01039003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111624 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

