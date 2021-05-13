MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Marlene Debel Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,178.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 539,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 69.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

