MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report sales of $197.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.10 million and the lowest is $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $815.23 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 769,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

