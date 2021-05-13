MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman Sells 7,500 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.14 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 172,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

