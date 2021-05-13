Michael J. Long Sells 128,184 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 567,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,544. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

