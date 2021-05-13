Michael P. Dillon Sells 5,000 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 51,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after buying an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $6,595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,470 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

