Michael R. Dunn Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regional Management stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

