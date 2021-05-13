MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $541.88

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $541.88, but opened at $506.88. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $516.62, with a volume of 4,380 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,515.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $662.11 and its 200 day moving average is $542.07.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.