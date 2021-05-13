Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 185,000 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Shares of DE traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,539. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.