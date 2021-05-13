Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,096 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of V.F. worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.08. 44,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -643.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

