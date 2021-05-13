Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $50.91 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $50,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

