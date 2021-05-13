Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $40.15 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 673,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $56.56. 42,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,049. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

