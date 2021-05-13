Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 320,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,289. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

