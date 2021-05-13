Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 430,819 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $85,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MS stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,225. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

