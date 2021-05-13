Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 135,996 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $172,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.39. 484,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,560,006. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

