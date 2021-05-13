Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of MIST opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

