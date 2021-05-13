Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Hits $602.40 on Exchanges

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $36.79 million and approximately $750,874.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for about $602.40 or 0.01211214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 61,070 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

