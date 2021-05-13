Mixin Price Reaches $760.19 on Top Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $760.19 or 0.01554118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $428.38 million and $417,030.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,515 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.