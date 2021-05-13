Mizuho Boosts MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $30.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MEDNAX by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MEDNAX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

