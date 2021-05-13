Mizuho Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $26.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,201. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

