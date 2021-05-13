MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $886.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58), with a volume of 295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 872 ($11.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 855.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 761.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £499.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

