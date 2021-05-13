MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

