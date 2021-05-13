MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $241,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,857.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.