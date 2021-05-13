MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avangrid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

