MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $260.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

