Moeda Loyalty Points Price Hits $1.46 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and $6.85 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $552.19 or 0.01109516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00068459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00111441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061199 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.