Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

