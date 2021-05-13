Monolith Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131,137.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $131,137.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00085750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01039003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059874 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 37,012,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

