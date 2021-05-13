Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $19,928,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

