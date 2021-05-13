Morgan Stanley Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $64.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,975 shares of company stock valued at $31,581,986. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

