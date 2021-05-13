Morgan Stanley Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $95.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUE. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

NYSE:NUE opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $103.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

