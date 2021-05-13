Morgan Stanley Increases Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $70.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,644. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,049,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

