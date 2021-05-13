Morgan Stanley Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $24.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $42,903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

