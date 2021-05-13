Morgan Stanley Lowers Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target to $73.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BLI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,101. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $27,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

