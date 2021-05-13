Morgan Stanley Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $41.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Invitae stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 141,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,291. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $778,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

