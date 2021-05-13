Morgan Stanley Raises Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $28.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECHO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ECHO opened at $33.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $901.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

