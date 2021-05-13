Morgan Stanley Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $53.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after acquiring an additional 898,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 829,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 368,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

