Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSI. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $194.34 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $203.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average is $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,587. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

