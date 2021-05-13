MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,949 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MSCI were worth $135,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.85. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

