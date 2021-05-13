MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires Shares of 2,958 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

