MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sabre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

SABR opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

